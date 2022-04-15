Gang members arrested for attempted murder, unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Grassy Park

Members of the Yuru Cats gang in Ottery in the Western Cape were arrested on Thursday after Lansdowne police reacted to shots being fired around midday near a shopping mall in Ottery Road.

Investigating after a witness identified the three alleged shooters, police established that the suspects shot a 32-year-old male affiliated with the rival Mongrel gang.

He was shot in the back, and was transported by a private vehicle to hospital for medical treatment.

Police pursued the three suspects and cornered them in Edward Road, Ottery, provincial police said in a statement.

Grassy Park crime prevention unit assisted the Lansdowne members. One suspect, found to be in possession of a bag, fled the scene.

Members gave chase and he was arrested. The bag, which was in his possession, contained three firearms with the serial numbers removed and 21 rounds of ammunition.

The three men, aged 23, 30 and 35,were arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of prohibited firearms.

They are expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE