Villarreal believe in their chances against Bayern

Villarreal coach Unai Emery is happy they are making their presence felt in the Champions League but said they are not satisfied with only reaching the quarter-finals as they prepare for the second leg at Bayern Munich.

After eliminating former champions Juventus in the last 16 and beating Bayern 1-0 in the first leg of their last eight tie, the former Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal manager believes his team are ready to deliver another shock.

"Getting here is fine, but I want to get through," Emery told a news conference. "That's why we are facing this match naturally, understanding that it will be at maximum difficulty but convinced that we belong here."

After complete domination in the first leg when Villarreal took the game to Bayern and should have won by a larger margin given their chances, Emery believes they will need to do even more in Germany to beat the six times European champions.

"We will have to be perfect," he said. "It will be a very different game from the first leg. I believe it will be even more difficult. Different too from beating Juventus (3-0) in Italy.

"We're going to have to be able to improve and I think it will be insufficient with what we did the other day (in the first leg).

"We will have to defend very close together and close to our box at times, but we will have to be smart and take advantage and be efficient with the opportunities we have."

Emery dismissed the notion that Villarreal lost a golden opportunity to win the first leg by a larger margin.

"Respect for Bayern must be enormous in every way," he said. "It will be very difficult and we must know how to respond.

"We know they're used to scoring a lot of goals at home and that's normal. They have respect for us but they know that if they play at their level they are favorites and they score goals. They are optimistic and feel strong at home. I get that."