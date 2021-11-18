Two grade 10 pupils safe after allegedly being kidnapped, drugged and forced to steal

Two grade 10 pupils from a high school in Waverley, Pretoria, are safe after they were allegedly kidnapped and drugged after school, the Gauteng education department said on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Mamelodi East, when one of the pupils visited a fellow pupil after school and accompanied her to the local clinic, spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“As they made their way to the clinic, two unknown men driving a Mini Cooper approached them, allegedly forced them into the vehicle and coerced them into taking drugs.

“Once the girls were in a disoriented state after taking drugs, the men drove with them to their homes and demanded that they steal laptops and cellphones for them. After fulfilling this demand, the men drove the girls to a mall, and they managed to escape.

“Due to the deranged state they were in, and not knowing where they were, the girls ended up sleeping in a secluded area in the outskirts of the township,” Mabona said.