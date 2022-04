Money issues split maskandi duo

Shwi Nomtekhala fall out over contracts and royalties

Award-winning maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala could be heading to splitsville due to irreconcilable differences after 20 years of working together.



Zwelenduma Magubane, known as Mtekhala and Mandla Xaba, aka Shwi, have released 17 albums as a duo...