South Africa

Nersa plans public hearing on electricity hike after DA criticism

By TImesLIVE - 09 April 2022 - 15:08
The price of electricity is set to rise by 7.47% from July 1 2022.
Image: 123rf/vejaa

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) says DA criticism that it proposed an electricity price increase without holding public hearings is “erroneous”.

But in a statement on Saturday it said it would hold a public hearing in response to requests from stakeholders, even though in the past hardly anyone turned up.

On Monday, DA energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham accused Nersa of a “cloak-and-dagger operation” around its plan for an average increase of 7.47% for municipal electricity tariffs from July 1.

Nersa denied it had omitted a public participation process and said it had published a consultation paper on the proposed municipal increase and asked for comments by April 22. This was in line with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, it said.

“In the past, few to no presenters attended the public hearings to make representations to Nersa,” it said.

However, as a result of requests for a public hearing, one would be held “to provide stakeholders with a further opportunity to engage on the issues raised in the consultation paper”.

Nersa said it aims to produce its final guidelines and benchmarks for municipal electricity tariffs on May 11. Increases will take effect on July 1.

TimesLIVE

