World

British diver rescued off Malaysia says his son died at sea

By Reuters - 09 April 2022 - 15:02
Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward shows a picture of British man Adrian Peter Chesters, who was found safe after drifting at sea for two and a half days, during a press conference at Mersing, Johor, Malaysia, on April 9, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Ebrahim Harris

A Dutch teenager who disappeared after going diving off the coast of Malaysia is dead, according to his father who was found drifting at sea on Saturday, officials said.

Fourteen-year-old Nathan Renze Chesters and his British father Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, were in a group of four who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The elder Chesters and Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France were rescued by fishermen at around 1am (1700 GMT on Friday) off Indonesia's Bintan island, southeast of Singapore, and some 100km (60 miles) south of where they went missing, officials said.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

