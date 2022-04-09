British diver rescued off Malaysia says his son died at sea

A Dutch teenager who disappeared after going diving off the coast of Malaysia is dead, according to his father who was found drifting at sea on Saturday, officials said.

Fourteen-year-old Nathan Renze Chesters and his British father Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, were in a group of four who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The elder Chesters and Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France were rescued by fishermen at around 1am (1700 GMT on Friday) off Indonesia's Bintan island, southeast of Singapore, and some 100km (60 miles) south of where they went missing, officials said.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.