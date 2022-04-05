DA slams Nersa’s failure to hold public hearings over proposed electricity price increase

The DA has slammed the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for proposing an electricity price increase without holding public hearings.

Nersa is proposing an average increase of 7.47% for municipal electricity tariffs from July 1.

The proposal comes after Nersa approved a 9.6% tariff increase for Eskom customers which took effect on April 1 and an 8.61% increase for municipalities.

Nersa said the July 1 implementation date for municipalities is in accordance with the requirements of the Municipal Finance Management Act 2003.

The DA said the decision by Nersa to not hold public hearings on the proposed municipal electricity tariff increase is at odds with the provisions of the regulator act and therefore illegal.

“Due to the limited ability of municipalities to absorb costs and cushion consumers against electricity tariff increases, the costs will be passed on to the consumer,” said the party's shadow minister of mineral resources and energy, Kevin Mileham.