Breast Cancer survivor graduates with PhD in law
After Lorette Arendse was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she had to put her dream of completing her PhD in law on hold to focus on her health.
But now Arendse, 43, is one of the 1,380 graduates who were awarded their degrees from the University of Pretoria (UP) in September after finally winning the difficult battle. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.