Mrs World out on bail after 'snatching' another queen's crown in Sri Lanka

Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie was released on bail after being arrested earlier on Thursday following a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant over the weekend, a police spokesperson in Colombo said.

According to local media reports, the winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Pushpika De Silva, filed a complaint against Jurie after she forcibly removed De Silva's crown, saying she was not qualified to win the title.

A video of the pageant — watch it here — opened with Jurie, speaking to the audience shortly after the winner and runners-up were announced on Sunday.

“There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps, saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” Jurie said.

She then proceeded to pull out hairpins from De Silva's hair, remove her crown and place it on the head of the competition's runner-up as De Silva left the stage.

Celebratory music played in the background throughout the incident.