Esther Mahlangu 'robber' arrested, gun recovered

A suspect has been arrested for robbing renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu and for stealing her firearm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said yesterday afternoon that he was not in a position to comment until premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, who's also visiting Mahlangu's home, spoke on the matter.

Sowetan has, however, reliably learnt that a suspect was arrested in Mogononong village, which is a few kilometres from Mahlangu's homestead in Mthambothini, near Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga.

Police had put a R50,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the robbery at Mahlangu's homestead.

Mahlangu, 87, was attacked by an unknown man more than two weeks ago while she was alone and about to take a nap at her home.