Esther Mahlangu bears bruises after attack

Ndebele artist bought gun 20 years ago for protection

Renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu bought a pistol which she kept in a safe more than two decades ago to protect herself from crime which has now befallen her in her late 80s.



Speaking publicly for the first time about the Saturday robbery at her house in Mthambothini village near Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga, Mahlangu, 87, told Sowetan that had her attacker not pounced on her from behind she could have been able to use her firearm to protect herself...