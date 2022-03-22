Top Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu shook up after violent burglary

Attacker makes off with cash and her firearm

Renowned Ndebele painter Esther Mahlangu has been struggling to sleep after she was attacked by a burglar at her Mpumalanga home.



Mahlangu, 87, was attacked by an unknown man on Friday afternoon while she was alone and about to take a nap at her home in Mthambothini village near Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga...