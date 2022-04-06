New vision for sight-impaired Sowetans

The world changed for dozens of poor-sighted Soweto residents this week thanks to a project partnership between vision care NGO OneSight and community empowerment organisation Khulisa Social Solutions.

A seamstress who battled to thread needles, an elderly couple unable to read for decades, a woman who lost her self-confidence and had to drop out of school because she couldn’t afford to replace her broken glasses are among the beneficiaries of the project.

They are among more than 550 residents of Soweto to be offered free eye testing at a two-day vision care clinic where optometrists were able to assess their needs and dispense spectacles for their individual requirements.

“Clear vision is a vital part of daily life, yet one in seven people lack vision care due to financial or geographical constraints. This needs to change and we are committed to changing it,” said Lameez Eskteen, OneSight’s country manager.

They embarked on a project in which eight Khulisa staffers were trained to conduct pre-screening. Patients in need of treatment were tested by optometrists who prescribed the spectacles needed.

These glasses — estimated to be worth about R3,000 a pair — were organised by Khulisa and given to the beneficiaries.