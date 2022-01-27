DA hits back at ANC on Fritz saga as Winde briefs investigator

The DA has accused the ANC of milking the Albert Fritz saga for political mileage.

Cameron Dugmore, ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, wrote to the provincial police commissioner on Wednesday to ask whether the allegations against the suspended community safety MEC amounted to criminal conduct.

Reagen Allen, DA spokesperson on community safety, quickly hit back.

“The DA in the Western Cape is appalled by the attempts of the ANC to gain political mileage from the sensitive disclosures relating to MEC Fritz,” he said.

“The [ANC's] attempt to politicise this matter is clear in that it has gone back on its initial pledge to lay charges against the premier. It now prefers to request advice from Lt-Gen [Thembisile] Patekile.”