Mahlangu to return at Life Esidimeni Inquest
The former Gauteng MEC for health is expected to testify that she was unaware that her subordinates were writing false licenses for non-governmental organisations
Former Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu is expected to make a return at the Life Esidimeni Inquest to testify that she was unaware that her subordinates were writing false licenses for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during the relocation project until patients started to die.
This was revealed by Mahlangu’s legal representative Adv Tenielle Govender on Tuesday at the Life Esidimeni Inquest held at the Pretoria high court. She was cross-examining the former deputy DG, Hannah Jacobus who was in charge of auditing NGOs...
