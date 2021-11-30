Overcrowding hinders learning, says NGO

According to the report, the data was collected from 751 classes, measured and inspected 105 classrooms, and interviewed over 50 community members

Overcrowding has been identified as an obstacle to quality teaching and learning at some Gauteng schools.



This is according to a report launched by Equal Education (EE) on overcrowding at nine schools in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni. The organisation also launched a #Nospaceforus campaign rooted in research that it conducted between September 2019 and June last year...