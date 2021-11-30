Overcrowding hinders learning, says NGO
According to the report, the data was collected from 751 classes, measured and inspected 105 classrooms, and interviewed over 50 community members
Overcrowding has been identified as an obstacle to quality teaching and learning at some Gauteng schools.
This is according to a report launched by Equal Education (EE) on overcrowding at nine schools in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni. The organisation also launched a #Nospaceforus campaign rooted in research that it conducted between September 2019 and June last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.