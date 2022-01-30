WC premier confirms Albert Fritz is facing sexual misconduct claims

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has confirmed that suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Winde suspended Fritz last week, but without publicly disclosing the reasons for his decision. He said Fritz was facing serious allegations.

On Sunday, Winde confirmed that Fritz was accused of sexual misconduct, and said an independent investigation has been launched — headed by Adv Jennifer Williams — to test the veracity of the allegations.

“Following my handover of the details to the advocate, I do not foresee me having any other role, as this process is both independent and external. I will take further steps as soon as I have been furnished with the report.

"I hope that this will be within 14 days, but the investigator must be allowed the space and the time to ensure an independent, thorough and fair process,” Winde said in a statement on Sunday.

The premier also outlined some of the measures put in place to support and protect the alleged victims, saying that among other things, they were informed of their rights to lay charges which he has encouraged them to do.

“In addition, we have referred the complainants to an NGO dedicated to helping and assisting victims of sexual misconduct, having received confirmation from such NGO that such a referral would be appropriate and may proceed. It is important that they have an independent support system in place,” Winde said.