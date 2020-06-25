More kids abandoned since lockdown

There is a rise in the number of babies abandoned by their mothers since the lockdown began in March.

The Door of Hope, a children's organisation in Berea, Johannesburg, received 10 babies - five from hospitals, three from police, and one through their baby box.

With 73 babies currently in their care, the organisation says it anticipates the number of abandoned babies will increase during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"Abandonment of babies in South Africa is a common occurrence," said the organisation's operations director Nadene Grabham.

"It is actually a pandemic."

Door of Hope was established in 1999 after an abandoned baby that was found on the Queen Elizabeth bridge died. Under the leadership of Pastor Cheryl Allen, the Berea Baptist Church came up with the idea of building a "baby box" for mothers to safely hand over unwanted babies.

In a survey compiled by Door of Hope on June 3, there are 63 babies that have been received by the 17 baby homes they represent since the lockdown began. At least 30 of these were abandoned.