'Give your unwanted baby a chance at life,' Joburg shelter pleads

“It's an honour and blessing for us to take care and nurture these beautiful human beings. We try our level best to make the day special, but we are hoping that by next year, they will also get adopted,” Grabham said.

Last year, the shelter received a letter of gratitude from Nathanael Stahler, who was the fourth abandoned baby taken in by Door of Hope in 1999. He moved to the US with his adoptive parents.

The now 20-year-old graduate thanked the caregivers for the work they did. “God has bought me to where I am, and he used the grannies at the Door of Hope baby house to help me ... I was an abandoned baby — and now I am a graduate ...,” he said.

With expenses estimated at R10m a year and state funding of R2.7m, Grabham said it was sometimes difficult to operate as the shelter relied on donations and fundraising events. Nonetheless, the children’s mission said it had a strong desire to save children’s lives and give them a chance to thrive.

There are nearly 30 such shelters in SA and Grabham urged parents to make use of the facilities.

“There is no need to leave your baby somewhere to die. Always remember, a child is a blessing who deserves a chance in life.”

“There are many facilities that mothers with unwanted babies can use to hand over or give up the babies for adoption,” added Grabham.