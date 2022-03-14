Thousands sign DA petition calling for Ramaphosa to cut ‘deadbeat ministers’

A petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire underperforming ministers from his cabinet has amassed around 6,000 signatures and is gaining momentum.

The petition recently started by the DA put the blame for several crises in the country at the feet of ministers.

“For the rolling blackouts, high crime rate, jobs crisis, electricity price increase, fuel price increase, corruption and everything in between, co-sign our motion for parliament to remove President Ramaphosa’s cabinet,” the petition reads.

The party brought forward a motion of no confidence in the cabinet which will be heard and voted on later this month.

If the motion on March 30 succeeds, the cabinet, except Ramaphosa, would have to be dissolved and a new one put in place.