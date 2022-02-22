Family wants answers after son was violated

The Tjale family from Ekurhuleni made the gruesome discovery on Saturday when they had gone to wash and cloth Mpho's body before the burial, which was meant to take place on Sunday

What was meant to be a weekend to bury their deceased son turned into horror for a Daveyton family when they noticed that his private parts have been cut off.



