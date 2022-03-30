‘Suspects’ in murder of People's Doctor released
This has come to light as police have now backtracked on their statement released on Saturday that claimed they have arrested three men in connection with the murder
Three of the four men arrested for the two separate crimes against Dr George Koboka, including his murder last week, have been released.
This has come to light as police have now backtracked on their statement released on Saturday that claimed they have arrested three men in connection with the murder. However on Tuesday police said the men were not arrested but taken in for questioning...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.