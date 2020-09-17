Dr Munshi was 'shot with purpose', says witness who heard gunshots

Details are beginning to emerge about the fatal shooting of Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi on Wednesday.

An Orange Grove resident who was watching TV at the time of the shooting told TimesLIVE he heard multiple gunshots.

“It was quick succession ... bang, bang and then bang, bang and bang, bang.

“I hunt and know gunshots going off. It was with purpose. It was aggressive. You can hear when someone is shooting with purpose or panic and there was nothing panicky about that shooter.”

Social media accounts state that the perpetrators had rear-ended Munshi's vehicle and when he got out to inspect the damage, they shot him.

A second witness, construction worker Gregor Chauke, said he was mixing cement at a house next to the intersection when he heard the gunshots.

“There were two and then another two. It was scary. I dropped everything and ran with the other workers to the back of the house.”

He said it was only later that they felt brave enough to come and investigate. “There were people screaming. You could see the man dying. It was horrible.”