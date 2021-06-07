South Africa

Police launch manhunt after doctor shot in Pretoria home invasion

07 June 2021 - 19:01
The Gauteng Police have launched a search for the suspects who are said to be driving a white Nissan X-Trail.
The Gauteng Police have launched a search for the suspects who are said to be driving a white Nissan X-Trail.
Image: Picture: 123RF/SCANRAIL

Gauteng police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a renowned medical doctor and his wife were attacked at Waterkloof Ridge on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that the 58-year-old shooting victim was a medical doctor.

“It is reported that on Sunday about 11.30am, a couple from Waterkloof Ridge was attacked by three suspects while in their house,” he said. Masondo further added that the doctor was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

He said police had launched a search for the suspects, who fled in a white Nissan X-Trail. Masondo said an investigation was under way to establish how the suspects gained entry into the house. They stole a firearm, a plasma TV, foreign currency and a laptop.

He said the doctor's wife was not injured.

 TimesLIVE

Electrician jailed for Mayfair home invasion

A 30-year-old man who returned to rob a family he had done electrical work for previously has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Brixton ...
News
1 month ago

Hunt for six awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells

Police in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt  following the escape of six awaiting-trial detainees from the ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...