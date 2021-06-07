Police launch manhunt after doctor shot in Pretoria home invasion
Gauteng police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a renowned medical doctor and his wife were attacked at Waterkloof Ridge on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that the 58-year-old shooting victim was a medical doctor.
“It is reported that on Sunday about 11.30am, a couple from Waterkloof Ridge was attacked by three suspects while in their house,” he said. Masondo further added that the doctor was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.
He said police had launched a search for the suspects, who fled in a white Nissan X-Trail. Masondo said an investigation was under way to establish how the suspects gained entry into the house. They stole a firearm, a plasma TV, foreign currency and a laptop.
He said the doctor's wife was not injured.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.