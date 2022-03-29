Clamp down on crime in Dr Koboka’s honour

The senseless killing of Dr George Koboka has ripped the hearts of many in his community apart after he was shot in cold blood at his consulting rooms on Friday.

His murder has been met with outrage and widespread condemnation beyond his community of Diepkloof Zone 5 in Soweto, where he had dedicated his life to serving the people he would sometimes treat free of charge. As the news of his passing rippled through at the weekend, heartfelt tributes came pouring in from close friends, colleagues and family describing him as a “true servant of the people”.

Now that he has become a statistic in our cycle of violent crime that continues to rob families and society, who is going to replace his dedication to his patients? How could those in the same community he served repay his dedication in such a manner? There can be no quick answers to these questions about his deplorable killing but they should serve as a reminder that no one is safe from the wave of crime, which has taken hold of the country.

Dr Koboka’s killing also highlights the low value criminals place on human life.