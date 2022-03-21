Major roads leading to Gauteng expected to be heavily congested this afternoon

The Gauteng traffic police department has warned that major roads leading to the province are expected to be heavily congested this afternoon as holidaymakers return home after the Human Rights Day long weekend.

Motorists have been urged to be vigilant after six road users lost their lives on Gauteng roads in separate incidents at the weekend.

“This includes a crash on the N1 north on Sunday night between Rivonia Road and Bowling Avenue, among others. In that crash, two people lost their lives after a Volkswagen Amarok bumped a heavy motor vehicle at the rear. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and investigations are underway,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Maremane said many motorists and holidaymakers are expected to travel back to their homes after spending the long weekend with loved ones.

“ Gauteng traffic police call upon motorists to obey the rules of the road and traffic signs at all times.

“The contributory factors leading to road fatalities in our province include unsafe overtaking, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

Maremane said major roads expected to be heavily congested include:

the N1 from Polokwane to Pretoria;

the N4 from Emalahleni to Pretoria;

tThe N4 from Rustenburg to Pretoria;

the N12 from Potchefstroom to Johannesburg;

the N1 from Bloemfontein to Johannesburg;

the N12 from Emalahleni to Johannesburg, and;

the N3 from Durban to Johannesburg.

“ Gauteng traffic police have arrested more than 70 motorists since last Friday for driving under the influence of alcohol. Law enforcement authorities will continue to clamp down on motorists who continue to conduct themselves with impunity and endanger lives on Gauteng roads,” said Maremane.

TimesLIVE