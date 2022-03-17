South Africa

City clueless on number of informal traders in Joburg

Responding to questions posed by Sowetan, the municipality revealed it has been nearly a decade since it last issued trading permits and profiled traders trading on the city's bustling streets

17 March 2022 - 07:27
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The City of Johannesburg has admitted that it has not issued trading permits to informal traders for nearly a decade.

This means that the city is clueless how many traders - foreign or South African - are operating on the city's streets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA