City clueless on number of informal traders in Joburg

Responding to questions posed by Sowetan, the municipality revealed it has been nearly a decade since it last issued trading permits and profiled traders trading on the city's bustling streets

This means that the city is clueless how many traders - foreign or South African - are operating on the city's streets...