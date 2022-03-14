Dudula no solution for drunk folk

The turn of events in SA's oldest township Alexandra at the hands of a vigilante group of thugs calling themselves Operation Dudula is pure nonsense. Their actions must be condemned using the strongest terms.

Who are these people, if l may ask? Are they a registered, recognised organisation? Who do they represent? Are they a law enforcement agency? If not, they must be arrested for putting the whole country into disarray, chaos and disrepute.

Maybe I'm missing the point but how is someone selling vegetables on the side of a street taking away someone's livelihood? I was once an Alexandra resident for over six years and alcohol flows like the Nile river. Every day is a weekend “ziyawa” as early as 4am locals are already at their shebeens while the foreigners head to their trade spots.

People of Alexandra live on their own fantasy planet. How are you going to improve your lives when you are always intoxicated?

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga