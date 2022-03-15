'It’s a middle finger to unemployed South Africans': Mashaba slams DA’s amnesty proposal for foreigners

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the DA’s proposal to grant undocumented migrants amnesty, saying the party’s stance does not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.

The official opposition put forward several proposals on migration last week, which the party will file as a private member’s bill in parliament.

The migration proposal includes a string of suggestions, which the DA hopes will help deal with the country’s migration crisis.

A critical part of the proposal is to provide an amnesty period for all undocumented migrants, giving them an opportunity to either return to their home and attempt to re-enter legally, without prejudice, or to apply for the relevant visa from within SA.

Mashaba said the DA’s proposal is “a slap in the face of the 13-million unemployed South Africans”.

“The DA is an official opposition. They should be fighting and holding the ANC government accountable to protect the sovereignty of SA.

“In fact, I think their proposal is not a slap in the face, but pointing a middle finger to the 13-million unemployed South Africans,” said Mashaba.