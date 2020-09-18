Mkhize 'shocked and dismayed' at shooting of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday joined the health fraternity in mourning Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was gunned down in Orange Grove on Wednesday.

Mkhize said on Friday he was “shocked and dismayed” by the murder.

“At a time when the safety and psychological wellbeing of our health-care workers is under the spotlight, it is unthinkable anyone would consider taking the life of a health worker, people who have been in the front line of the fight against Covid-19,” Mkhize said.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Munshi, his colleagues, friends and the medical fraternity as a whole.”

The health minister called for justice to be served.

“We call on the law-enforcement agencies to do everything in their powers to ensure the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” Mkhize said.

The SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) described Munshi as “a kind and gentle person” who they said was dedicated to his patients and profession.

The forum lamented the manner in which Munshi and his co-accused Prof Peter Beale were arrested last year. They were charged with culpable homicide after the death of a patient, 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic after what was meant to be routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

Their case was still in the early stages and was scheduled to return to the Johannesburg magistrate's court in November.

The SA Medical Association told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the charges against the two medical professionals were expected to be withdrawn, according to their own information.

SAPPF said the doctors were treated like common criminals.

“We are reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. Medical professionals have put their lives on the line to care for Covid-19 patients. Dr Munshi was an anaesthetist, one of the disciplines at highest risk for contracting Covid-19. This means he was offering his life for the service of people and this act against him, his family, and the profession at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, makes it more unbearable,” the forum said.

It called on the authorities and government departments to protect health-care workers.

No arrests have been made for Munshi's killing.

