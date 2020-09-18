Family that charged Abdulhay Munshi with child's death denies involvement in his killing

A father who took Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi and paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale to court over the death of his 10-year-old son Zayyaan Sayed during an operation has denied having a hand in the shooting of Munshi.

Mohammadh Sayed released a press statement through his lawyer on Friday and lambasted allegations that he may have been involved in the crime.

“The inferences sought to be drawn in the media are irresponsible, reckless, speculative and sensationalist. Mohammadh Sayed denies any involvement in the crime and sincerely hopes that the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice as soon as possible,” read the statement.

Munshi was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon in Orange Grove, Johannesburg.