Shabangu nervous, excited about top sprints challenge

Highly rated youngster Banele Shabangu says she's nervous ahead of her first Athletics SA Grand Prix which kicks off today in Bloemfontein at the Mangaung Athletics Stadium.

This will be the first Grand Prix of the year. It has been split into two programmes, the pre-programme and the main programme.

The pre-programme will be from 2.30pm to 3.40pm, and it includes events such as high jump for senior men, hammer throw for senior women, 1,200m for under-12 girls and boys, 800m for U13 girls and boys, 100m for U13 girls and boys, 200m senior men and the 60m girls U8.

Shabangu is most likely to take part in the 100m, which is the second last item in the main programme. The 19-year-old is having butterflies in her stomach about the prospect of taking the track in Bloemfontein.

"I'm a bit anxious because I don't know what to expect when I get there. I have goals and times that I've set. I'm going to work hard, I'm not going to have high hopes of winning it," said Shabangu, who is in her rookie season as a senior.

"It's a challenge, I'll be running with Christine Mboma and other great athletes. I'm anxious because it's my first Grand Prix. I'm honoured to have been chosen to come and run, it shows my potential.

"Regarding the times I set last week, I can see progress and I see great times coming. I'm going to take my time to reach the goal," she said.

Even though she has pre-meeting nerves, Shabangu is confident of putting a good performance in Bloemfontein and handling the pressure that comes with the expectations of being a prospect.

"As a young athlete there's pressure, everybody expects you to do good everywhere you go, I'm talking from experience," she said.

"I'm expecting to make it to the top three, if not top five. I know I'm going to make it, if I won't be the first to cross the line, I won't be the last to cross the line. I'm going to fight, I'm going to push."

Born in Barberton, Mpumalanga, Shabangu appears somewhat slightly built to vouch for her ability in the sprints. However, she has proud form to back her up after winning both SA 100m and 200m junior titles last year.