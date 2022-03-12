Pfizer jab safe and effective, regulator says in response to social media alarm

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine remains safe and effective, says SA's medicines regulator.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued the reassurance in response to alarm on social media about a safety report on the vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The report considered more than 7-million self-reported instances of negative side effects, with the most common being pain at the injection site, fatigue and headaches.

But it said these faded substantially after a day. “The data does not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and supports a favourable benefit-risk profile of to the BNT162b2 vaccine,” it said.