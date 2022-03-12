South Africa

Pfizer jab safe and effective, regulator says in response to social media alarm

By TimesLIVE - 12 March 2022 - 09:57
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority says a US report about side effects has not changed its view that the Pfizer Covid vaccine is safe and effective.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority says a US report about side effects has not changed its view that the Pfizer Covid vaccine is safe and effective.
Image: Getty Images/Ian Forsyth

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine remains safe and effective, says SA's medicines regulator.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued the reassurance in response to alarm on social media about a safety report on the vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The report considered more than 7-million self-reported instances of negative side effects, with the most common being pain at the injection site, fatigue and headaches.

But it said these faded substantially after a day. “The data does not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and supports a favourable benefit-risk profile of to the BNT162b2 vaccine,” it said.

The more people vaccinate, the sooner Covid-19 restrictions can go: Phaahla

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says the more people vaccinate, the sooner the government could drop some Covid-19 restrictions.
News
2 days ago

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said on Friday: “The benefit-risk profile of this vaccine remains favourable and safe to be administered as per the rollout schedule.

“Sahpra ensures that all health products, including vaccines, have undergone the requisite evaluation and assessments that meet regulatory requirement prior to being made available to the public.

“Safety is an important concern and no product, including vaccines, will be made available to the public if there are any indications that public safety will be compromised.”

The regulator said it monitors two types of adverse events: those after immunisation and those of special interest. 

“Vaccine manufacturers must provide risk management plans indicating how identified risks will be mitigated,” it said.

“Furthermore, safety reports are submitted to Sahpra during the full cycle of the vaccine rollout process where vaccine safety issues are identified, monitored and assessed.

“As these vaccines are still new, their safety profiles are evolving and investigations are ongoing; hence the need for the continuous monitoring.”

TimesLIVE

How far is SA from reaching its initial 'herd immunity' goal?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the number of fully vaccinated individuals currently stands at about 17-million, or 43% of the population.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...