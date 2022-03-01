Do I have to wait for an SMS to get the vaccine booster shot?

You do not need to wait for an SMS reminder to get your vaccine booster shot.

This is according to the health department, which urges all citizens to get their booster shots.

“You can go straight to a vaccination site with your ID and vaccination card when your booster is due,” said the department.

It said vaccinations and boosters are still vital to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Those who have been vaccinated are less likely to get severe illnesses, be hospitalised or die. It’s not a risk worth taking.

“Boosters increase your body’s immunity giving you more power against Covid-19. Booster vaccinations for both J&J and Pfizer are available at sites.”

There is no need to book for a booster, you can just go straight to your closest site, said the department.

Last week, the department said individuals who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, meaning they have received both doses, will now be eligible for a booster shot 90 days after the second dose instead of the current 180 days.

“Individuals over 18 who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of the J&J vaccine at least 90 days after the second dose.

“This is called a heterologous booster dose, meaning booster doses of a different vaccine to that which was administered as the primary dose,” said the department.

“The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability. Thus, if both vaccines are available at a vaccination site, homologous boosting should be preferred, unless the patient requests to receive a heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse event after immunisation.”