Your Covid-19 questions answered
How can I get my vaccination certificate if I plan to travel overseas?
International travellers are urged to download their vaccination certificates on the department of health and produce them as proof of vaccination when outside SA.
The online portal where certificates are available for download is only accessible to fully vaccinated South Africans.
It requires personal details including the proof of the vaccination code which is issued via SMS after full vaccination with the J&J single dose or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The department launched the digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates in October last year.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said the certificate could be used for travel and tourism, sport and recreation events, music festivals and other amenities that require proof of vaccination before entry.
Here’s how you can download your vaccination certificate:
- Visit the national health department’s vaccine certificate portal.
- Type your ID number. This could be the passport number of an asylum seeker or refugee number.
- Enter your vaccination code.
- Enter your first name and surname.
- Enter the cellphone number used to register for vaccination. After receiving a one time pin, you will be required to enter it.
- The certificate will appear with personal details and dates of vaccination. It can be downloaded and saved on your computer or cellphone.
