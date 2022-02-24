'Leave no stone unturned' in bringing DUT arsonists to book, says Blade Nzimande

The minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande has condemned Monday's torching of nine vehicles at the Indumiso campus of the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Nzimande described those responsible as “anarchists”, ''selfish” and “self-centred” people who serve a narrow interest. He called for law-enforcement agencies to “leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book”.

“These people are depriving those who are coming behind them. I strongly condemn this selfish attitude. I also call on parents and the community to discourage such acts,” said Nzimande.

Nzimande was speaking at the Harry Gwala hospital where he received a Pfizer booster shot. The minister who is also part of the national coronavirus command council, hailed the vaccination site.

“I am really impressed with how this have been running at this site. Everything is smooth,” he said.

Nzimande took his first jab at the same site.

He called on the public, including those who were not wary to vaccinate, to come forward and receive their dose.

“To defeat this virus requires us all to vaccinate. I know there are a lot of people who are not refusing to vaccinate but have simply not got about to taking their shots” he said.

Nzimande said vaccinations are not a new phenomenon, as in the past people would take shots against diseases such as polio.

“Vaccinations are scientifically proven to keep the diseases at bay,” said Nzimande.

The minister's stance comes as there is still some pushback from some institutions of higher education with regards to mandatory vaccinations.

He said the department had given institutions the autonomy to take decisions which best served them when it comes to mandatory vaccinations.

“We said to the universities to consult widely enough so that you find maximum consensus,” said Nzimande.

He also railed against those who used the constitutional rights argument to support their stance of not vaccinating.

“No right is absolute. If you are saying you not vaccinating what are you saying about those who have vaccinated with the aim of protecting their lives? People must not only emphasise the one side,” said Nzimande.

Dr Elizabeth Mthembu, medical manager for the site, said they had experienced a decline in the number of people coming to get their doses.

She attributed this to the dip in Covid-19 infections across the country.

“The negative sentiment on social media is also putting a dampener on our efforts. But we are optimistic that more people will come in,” said Mthembu.

