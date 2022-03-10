ActionSA's Abel Tau steps down as Tshwane caucus leader

ActionSA's City of Tshwane caucus leader Abel Tau has stepped down from his role to focus on the party's management of the coalition government in the city.

Party national chair Michael Beaumont said on Wednesday ActionSA's caucus elected councillor Derrick Kissoonduth as its new caucus leader.

“In discussion with councillor Tau, the national leadership shared the sentiment that ActionSA’s management of the coalition required full-time attention.

“The recent adjustment budget did not adequately express ActionSA’s agenda in the multiparty government and this will require full-time attention to correct going forward,” said Beaumont.

On Tau's replacement, Beaumont said he has held several positions in the caucus and will bring valuable experience to his new position.