Ex-City of Tshwane guards protest over insourcing
However, it does not look like the situation will change soon as the city on Thursday said it does not have the money to insource more than 2,500 security guards
Former City of Tshwane security guards took to the streets in protest, demanding to be immediately employed by the municipality directly as per plans announced four years ago.
The guards say they were now jobless while the city had once undertaken to employ them permanently...
