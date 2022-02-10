Tshwane aims to recover about R17bn owed by businesses, state entities

The City of Tshwane will target 48 bank accounts belonging to government entities who are among bad payers as it attempts to recoup some of the R17bn that it is owed for water and electricity

The City of Tshwane will target 48 bank accounts belonging to government entities who are among bad payers as it attempts to recoup some of the R17bn that it is owed for water and electricity.



Several businesses and offices of government entities had their power disconnected on Tuesday as the city intensified efforts to collect unpaid municipal services with residential properties being the next in line...