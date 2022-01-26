Lottery of a different kind to win a job in Tshwane

About 9,000 jobseekers of the 160,000 registered in Tshwane will win a lottery of a different kind as they are picked through a random draw for six months employment.

The City of Tshwane has opted to use a lottery system which relies on artificial intelligence to place about 9,000 on a six-month presidential employment programme (PEP) which will be rolled out as part of the city's expanded public works programme (EPWP).

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the city was committed to conduct a fair and transparent process in the employment to give all jobseekers a fair opportunity.

Williams said he hoped that this six-month employment opportunity for those selected in the random draw will make a huge difference in their lives.

Tshwane's acting divisional head of EPWP, Kgomotso Liale, said the database of jobseekers was growing rapidly and now has about 160,000 jobseekers.