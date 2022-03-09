Political party goes to court to get seat 'erroneously allocated' to EFF

A North West-based political party has approached the high court in Mahikeng to force the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in Zeerust to reallocate a seat currently held by an EFF councillor.

They want the seat to be given to the Forum for Democrats (FFD). The urgent court application will be heard on Thursday.

The FFD contested the local government elections in the municipality in November last year. Due to what the party claims is a counting error by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), the seat that was supposed to go to it was allocated to the EFF. The council was installed on November 22, but the FFD identified errors in the allocation of the seats and alerted the IEC.

In its determination on December 8, the commission said its investigations revealed that the number of ballot papers cast in favour of the EFF at that voting station was 19.

However, when the results were recorded in the commission’s database, the number “191” was erroneously recorded.

The IEC said that, as a result, the EFF was erroneously allocated an additional 172 proportional representation (PR) votes.