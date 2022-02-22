'A warning to all criminals': EFF lauds police heroics in Rosettenville shoot-out

“The EFF has taken note of the bloody exchange between members of SAPS and a gang of criminals in Rosettenville.

“The criminals were preparing to execute a cash-in-transit heist. The EFF congratulates the SAPS for their bravery in responding authoritatively to this criminal syndicate,” said the party.

The EFF said the police response was a firm warning to all criminals that the SAPS has declared war on crime.

“It is precisely this type of determined response that the SAPS must continue with, so as to send a firm warning to all criminals in SA that we have declared war on crime. The spiralling levels of crime in SA demand a firm and direct response,” it said.

The party called on the defence force and police to engage in a process of continuous vetting of its members.

“We wish the police officers who were injured a speedy recovery and send our appreciation to them and their families for their selfless service in defending our country against criminals.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who lost his life in the line of duty. May the bravery and authority of the SAPS continue in our war against crime,” said the EFF.