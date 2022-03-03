JSC could make tweaks to protect its decorum, standing and dignity: Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola believes the Judicial Service Commission could tweak its code of conduct to protect the decorum, standing and dignity of its processes.

“Yes, I do agree that there could be a need to tweak the code of conduct,” he said while answering MPs’ questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Lamola said that while there was already a protocol and rules of the JSC, and the constitution stipulated that fit and proper people must be appointed to the body, there was nothing wrong if the JSC itself engaged on what may be necessary to tweak the code of conduct.

DA MP Werner Horn had asked whether Lamola thought the JSC should adopt a code of conduct for its members which should include rules of engagement with members among themselves and with candidates.

Last month’s interviews of candidates for chief justice caused an outcry, particularly when Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo was subjected to a line of questioning about unsubstantiated “rumours” of sexual harassment, which were not put to him ahead of the interviews — as per the JSC’s long-held practice. Though the questions were eventually expunged, it was hours before this happened.

JSC commissioners were also criticised for asking “sexist” questions to Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya during her interview.