Firearms, ammo and vehicle keys stolen from KZN traffic offices

07 March 2022 - 15:05
Orrin Singh Reporter
Police have appealed to the public for information about four men who made off with firearms and ammunition from the RTI offices in Eshowe, KZN, on Sunday night. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Police are searching for four men who broke into the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) offices in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal and made off with firearms, ammunition and keys to 10 state vehicles on Sunday night. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the perpetrators allegedly held a security guard at gunpoint before breaking into the premises. 

“They stole 11 firearm safes, five firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and 10 vehicle keys with their respective petrol cards before they fled. A case of business robbery has been opened at Eshowe SAPS.”

Mbele said police were appealing to the community to assist with any information regarding the incident.

“Those who may be able to assist are requested to contact Eshowe SAPS on 035-473-4237, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or information can be communicated via the MySaps app.”

TimesLIVE

