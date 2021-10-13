Poor pay, no breaks: ‘New’ SAA staff complain about ‘deplorable’ working conditions

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says there are major issues at SAA, prompting a picket by its members and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

Not even a month into its relaunch, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said “old SAA habits were creeping in again” and workers were upset by the new conditions “imposed on them”. They complained that managers were receiving preferential treatment.

SAA’s Vimla Maistry said the airline had hoped to keep the dispute out of the media but had been forced to comment after Tuesday’s picket. She said the rumours that managers were being given pay increases were untrue.

“There is no money to pay people fantastic salaries. We all took a pay cut [of about 30%] and pilots had their pay cut by 50%. The world is watching and it is not a good thing to put the company into disrepute. It is not right and as a country we can’t do this. The whole economy is in dire straits because of Covid-19.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Hlubi-Majola said the new working conditions were deplorable.

“They’ve had their salaries slashed by 30% and cabin crew work eight to nine hours without a lunch break. To be at work at 6am they take the Gautrain, leaving home at 4am. There is no eating on the train so they fly and return and have no lunch break until they get home.

“There are no breaks and no money and people are working to the bone. Some of them have been working at SAA for 30 years and this is the reward.

“There are 250 managers and 750 employees. What’s the difference [from the way the airline was run]?” she asked.

“The reason we picketed was because managers refused to meet us, even though they claim to have done so.”

Numsa and Sacca alleged in a statement on Tuesday: “We work for nothing while elite managers and specialists benefit from this restructuring. They have taken bread away from our mouths. We can no longer afford to come to work, we cannot afford to put food on our table. We have lost our houses, we can no longer afford to make a living from our jobs, but for the executives and management who made decisions which led to the collapse of the old airline, their salaries have increased.