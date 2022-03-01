Severe storms set to strike large areas in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal has been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said inclement weather conditions were expected to affect western parts of the province from the afternoon.

“According to the warning issued by the SA Weather Service, the expected severe thunderstorms pose a risk of heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding, hail which can damage settlements and infrastructure, and excessive lightning which can cause injuries to humans and livestock,” said Cogta.

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert.