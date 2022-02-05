No 'risky' behaviour in floods, emergency services plead with Tshwane drivers

Motorists in Tshwane have been urged to avoid “risky behaviour” as the Gauteng metro experiences severe storms and flooding.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said with rain continuing throughout the day on Friday, low-lying bridges in various parts of the city had been flooded.

“The Centurion area is experiencing flooding of low-lying water bridges, like the Rabie and End street bridges, the Blackwood low water bridge, as well as the Irene Farm low-water bridge.

“As such, we are calling on residents and drivers in the area to avoid crossing the low-lying water bridges,” said Mabaso.

He said shortly after 10am on Friday, an SUV was stuck on the Blackwood low-water bridge. The vehicle was later recovered by a tow truck. The occupant and the driver were safe.

“This is risky behaviour, where motorists try to cross low-water bridges when they are flooded. We discourage it in the strongest terms,” he said.

Drivers returning from work in the Daveyton area were also delayed due to flooding on Kingsway road.