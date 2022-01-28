Death toll from Ana rises to 86 as another storm brews to Africa's east

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 86 people across southern and eastern Africa, with recovery operations still ongoing as another storm threatened more severe weather.

Ana passed over Madagascar on January 22, adding to days of already intense rainfall. The country declared a state of disaster on Thursday night, reporting a rise in the death toll from Ana to 48, with people killed by landslides and collapsing buildings or washed away.

The storm then made landfall in Mozambique on January 24, where 18 have been reported dead, before moving inland to Malawi, where it triggered massive power cuts. Malawi's death toll rose to 20 on Thursday.

Across all three nations, Ana has affected hundreds of thousands of people and led to widespread flooding and destruction, according to the UN.

“This latest storm ... is a blunt reminder that the climate crisis is very much a reality,” said Maria Luisa Fornara, Unicef representative in Mozambique.