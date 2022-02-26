‘Nothing sinister, strange or funny’: Ramaphosa on visiting ANC structures in Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is nothing “sinister” about his decision to visit the ANC in the Eastern Cape ahead of its provincial conference.

“There is nothing sinister, nothing strange or funny. There is no other agenda. If anything, it is a very beautiful organisational agenda,” said Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC president.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of a two-day national executive committee countrywide engagement on the 2021 local government elections in Mthatha on Saturday.

His visit comes a week after former president Thabo Mbeki visited the Free State in a bid to renew, rebuild and unite the ANC in the province.

Ramaphosa, who is seeking a second term as party president when the ANC goes to its national conference in December, is believed to be doing the same in the Eastern Cape.