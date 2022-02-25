Funds no magic wand for NPA
There has been growing public frustration with how long it is taking law enforcement agencies to bring individuals implicated in state capture to book.
Calls for action became louder after the first two parts of the Zondo commission report were submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.